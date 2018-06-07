The Death Railway and the Hellfire Pass museum are the two must visit attractions in Kanchanburi. The Kanchanburi province is located around seventy-five miles to the west of Bangkok and lies on the country’s border with Myanmar.

The Death Railway was constructed by the Japanese during the Second World War. The railway line connected Bangkok to Burma. The Japanese army used prisoners of war and civilians from Asia as labourers for the construction of the railway line. These labourers were treated most inhumanely and had to work for nearly sixteen to eighteen hours a day under pathetic work conditions. Most of them lost their lives due to starvation and the hard work. The loss of innumerable lives during the construction gave this railway line, the name of Death railway. The Australia government constructed a museum to remember the lives lost during the construction and honour their memory. The Hellfire pass Museum the national memorial Thai provides a lot of information to the visitors about the history of the Death Railway, the work conditions of the labourers and the tools used by them to cut the huge rocks.

The Hellfire pass Museum the national memorial Thai is the best museum in Thailand and also one of the best museums in Asia. The visitors can get a glimpse of the history through the guided tours organized by the museum and the light and sound show that introduces the visitors to the history of Death Railway. Many cultural ceremonies are conducted during the River Kwai Bridge Week, in order to commemorate the memory of the bombings by Allied forces.

Visitors can take up the guided tour to the famous hellfire pass cutting and other important landmarks along the railway line organized by the Hellfire pass Museum the national memorial Thai, to get the real feel of the painstaking work of the labourers. Tourists can also take a train ride on the Death Railway and cross the famous bridge on KwaiRiver.

Along with the Museum the national memorial Thai, there are many other attractions in Kanchanburi. Tourists can visit the River KwaiBridge, POW cemetery and trek to the hellfire pass. They can use taxis and local buses to reach the different sites.

