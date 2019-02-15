Investigation is still ongoing regarding a house fire that took the life of four young children. The property at Stafford’s Highfields estate located in Sycamore Lane burned down but there is no official statement yet as to what caused the blaze in the first place. Police, firefighters and forensic officers are still on the site looking for evidence among the debris. Many are speculating that the fire may have been due to a faulty boiler. Authorities are now warning homeowners to consult boiler experts such as from this recommended site to have their system inspected.

The remains of the four young children will have to undergo post-mortem check. The kids are Riley Holt, Keegan Unitt, Tilly Rose Unitt and Olly Unitt aged eight, six, four and three, respectively. A woman, 24 years old, and a man, 28 years old, were able to escape the blaze with a two-year-old baby boy through a window on the first floor.

The three are currently admitted at the Royal Stoke University Hospital because the man has to be treated from burns while the woman was diagnosed with smoke inhalation. Fortunately, they do not have life-threatening conditions.

A spokesperson from the Staffordshire Police revealed that investigations are still ongoing in the Stafford property. They expect that it will continue for a few more days before results are revealed to the public.

According to the neighbors, there were loud bangs coupled with screams during the blaze which damaged most of the interior and exterior of the property. A large part of the roof came down and the windows exploded. The interior was seen to be entirely black due to smoke.

One of the neighbors, Michael Dixey, said that they have heard the fire was due to the boiler. He recalled how friendly the family is to everyone. The woman was only 24 years old but she already had five babies and losing four of them will surely make them leave the estate altogether.

The house is under Stafford and Rural Homes’ ownership. They have expressed their sympathy to the family and warned others to check their boilers. Those without boiler cover should visit recommended site and ask about available packages.