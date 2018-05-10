How A Bus From Bangkok To Koh Samui Can Make You Have An Enjoyable Vacation?

KohSamui is an idyllic place in Thailand which you’ll love to visit. It may take you more days to a month to enjoy the island as there are several things to do. To reach the area, you will need to ride a bus from Bangkok to Koh Samui for convenience. Here are helpful tips for you to wholly enjoy your vacation.

The best thing you can do in this gorgeous island is to check out the Na Muang Waterfalls. The ‘purple waterfalls’ is famous for its purple shade rock faces. In KohSamui, there are other waterfalls to visit, but this body of water is the most scenic. In here, you can relax or swim, while you hear the sound of falling waters drop.

If this is your first time, you can check out the Secret Buddha Garden hidden within the island. It is a peaceful garden with a waterfall flowing through the thick rain forest. It can be challenging to see the spot, but you need a powerful 4WD vehicle to take you here. It’s full of adventure and thrill, that’s why it’s called secret.

You will want to see the famous elephant ride. Take a picture of yourself with your new elephant friend and keep it as a souvenir. Even kids above eight years old are allowed to enjoy this elephant ride.

Aside from these picturesque sights, you will want to visit the impressive beaches of the island. You can practically do any watersports here. The seawater is perfect for snorkeling or you can rent a speedboat and enjoy the great view. Watch the amazing panorama of huge limestone cliffs and hidden lagoons. You’ll be reminiscing memories here so ensure you have captured pictures with friends or family.

Gratify your hungry stomach while dining on a breezy hilltop overlooking the plantation of coconut palms and a stunning view of the ocean. You’ll love to taste authentic southern Thai flavours made from classic local ingredients and paired with cocktails and wines.

There are so many things to do here so include Koh Samui as a destination.