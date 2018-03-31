How Can Privacy Films On Windows Protect Schools From Security Threats?

One of the most common reasons why homeowners and businesses install privacy window film on the Central Coast is security. If privacy film is installed on windows, it can prevent outsiders and burglars from knowing what is inside the office or home. Privacy is maximized at the same time that it minimizes attempts to break-in because outsiders won’t know whether the home or office is occupied.

Because bullet-proof windows are very expensive for schools, officials have decided on adding privacy films to windows as an alternative. Privacy films are not bullet-proof or bullet-resistant but they are designed to hold the window together during an impact from a strong force. It would be difficult for an intruder to enter through the window and make an easy target of students.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was installed with hurricane-proof glass that helped prevent additional deaths from the February 14 tragedy that killed 17 students. According to investigators, the gunman attempted to create a sniper’s nest so that he can shoot at the fleeing students from a window on the 3rd floor stairwell. When he attempted to reload, the weapon, an AR-15 jammed.

Allegedly, the gunman dropped the weapon and exited the school building to blend with the fleeing students. Police said that that the gunman had brought additional loaded magazines which he kept hidden inside a backpack until he arrived at the school campus. Nearly 150 shots were fired in just 7 minutes. 180 rounds of ammunition were left after the gunman ran.

Privacy window films cannot stop bullets but it can stop a gunman from making an easy target of students. Many schools are considering window privacy films in addition to the proposals of installing metal detectors, steel doors, upgraded locks and bullet-resistant windows. These plans will be included in the $500 million proposed budget to improve school security in Florida.

Many homeowners and businesses understand that privacy window film on the Central Coast is a better option to clear glass. When clear glass is used on the window, curtains or blinds must be added to prevent prying eyes. If privacy window film is used, you can see the outdoor environment clearly but people cannot see what’s inside.