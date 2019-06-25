How Logistics Is Changing The Retail Scene

The logistics industry is changing along with the introduction of the latest tech in the market. They have expanded their services to more than just transporting goods. There are clients who are now hiring server relocation specialists from logistics companies and not just for the purpose of transporting. With these changes, it is inevitable that the retail industry will also be affected.

In fact, according to the latest survey wherein the leading 100 retailers participated, it was revealed that retailers have reached the critical point when it comes to logistics and warehousing needs. The survey was conducted by TLT Solicitors and it highlighted the fact that online shopping has clearly impacted the retail industry thus putting pressure for the latter to adapt in order to answer to the changing needs of the consumers.

The published report is called Retail Agility Full Speed Ahead: Meeting the delivery challenge in the UK retail. It states that the needs and demands of the consumers are too many and not all of them are the same. According to three quarters of the retail participants in the survey or equivalent to 74 per cent, consumers now have higher expectations when it comes to the fast delivery of their products which is why there is an increase in investments when it comes to the logistics industry.

Before a consumer makes a decision whether they are going to purchase from a retailer, they look at a number of factors. First, they want to make sure they have the right product. Two, they want to guarantee that they are getting the best price among any other retailers in the market. Lastly, and the latest addition to the list, they want to know how fast the delivery is going to take before making the final decision.

Around 62 per cent of the respondents said they already have next day delivery while some even faster. This number is about to get higher as 83 per cent of the retailers said that they are contemplating to offer the same. Unlike products, there are logistics companies that send in server relocation specialists to the client as part of their service.