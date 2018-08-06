How To Get Ideas For Your Café Fitouts In Canberra

We have recently searched for some interiors inspiration from the coolest fitouts in Canberra. From lighting to featured walls, there is something inspiring to find in these commercial spaces. So here are our top deals so you can design a cool café fitouts in Canberra for your business.

Having a Luxe Entrance

People say they always have the first impressions to count. In Canberra, we were amazedat the elegant black marble flooring just in front of the Urban Pantry. It proves that luxury can go a long way.

Mural

Street art or paintings aren’t just for alleys. They’re now making their way to residential and commercial settings too. You can check out artists that offer a custom design to suit your café fitouts in Canberra aside from those found in your home.

White Tiles and Dark Grout

Many interior designers just love to adorn white tiles and dark grout. They make the marvellous tiles stand out with a taste of commercial style and elegance. You can also see how these white subway blocks look using dark grout and you’llsee that it really looks fabulous.

Wall Hung Planter Boxes

Is there no backyard space in your café? It calls for no worries as there are experts who can maximise the wall space by using planter boxes. They can put various succulents, ferns, herbs or other tiny plants in planter boxes. This will certainly add life to the outdoors space without considering the size.

A bunch of Pot Plants

You can enhance the café fitouts in Canberra by adding a cluster of pot plants, which can certainly give a nice look. You will want to plant in the each pots some greenery to make it look fabulous. It will certainly improve the look of your café.

Feature Walls

If you’re opting for a nice fitout in your café, why not check out some feature wall inspiration from other cafes. You will want to consider painted feature walls which will look great with concrete rendered walls and timber panels. You can have a various colours added to the bright wall and make a difference.