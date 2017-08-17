How To Prepare For A Holiday In An Exclusive 5 Star Resort In Phuket

Most people look forward to long holidays as it is their opportunity to unwind and have a little break from their busy, probably stressful urban life. When you get the chance to go on vacation, it might be best to make the most out of it and experience booking in an exclusive 5 star resort in Phuket or anywhere in the beautiful islands of Thailand.

To make your experience even more enjoyable and hassle-free, here are some travel tips that you can refer to.

Book your tickets and hotel accommodation in advance

Last minute can be risky. Aside from the risk of not having a plane seat or hotel room in your preferred service provider, the chances of getting the services at a steeper price is also higher. To get that peace of mind and to lower the costs, book your tickets in advance and place your reservation in an exclusive 5 star resort in Phuket before your scheduled trip.

Create an itinerary

To maximize your stay in Phuket, create an itinerary or an outline on what you intend to do everyday while on holiday. Check the offered water or outdoor activities of the hotel or its nearby attractions that you might want to visit while in Phuket. You might also want to include the use of available facilities of the hotel such as schedule a therapeutic massage or yoga lessons.

Pack the right clothing and items

When you have already identified the activities that you want to engage in, pack the right clothing and items that suits your planned activities. Thailand is a tropical country so make it a point to pack light and comfortable clothing.

Keep safety in mind

Thailand is generally a safe country but to be sure, keep your valuables such as your money, passport, mobile phones and gadgets in a pouch that you can wear and take with you all the time. In addition, make sure that the exclusive 5 star resort in Phuket where you are going to stay has a safety deposit box for your valuables.