How To Select A Hotel On The Sukhumvit Road

Bangkok is a thriving tourist destination in Thailand. It has a number of tourist attractions like temples, museums, galleries and amusement parks. The city is also famous for its food streets, which serve authentic cuisine from all over the world and the shopping avenues ranging from multi-storey malls which sell designer wear to the fancy street market which sell everything under the Sun at dirt cheap prices.

Sukhumvit area is the most preferred locality to book your stay in Bangkok. There are many hotels in this area to suit the requirements of various tourists. The amenities provided by each of them differ according to the budget range and the category. Tourists planning a relaxed vacation should book their stay with the best Sukhumvit suites hotel to relax and rejuvenate in their hard-earned vacation.

There are a number of hotels located on the long Sukhumvit road. But the road is very long and runs throughout the city. Check the exact Soi location of the Sukhumvit suites hotel, before making a booking. Soi number in Bangkok is the street number but the streets in Bangkok are very long. So it is preferable to book a hotel near the mass transit stations of Bangkok. It will help you to reach the destination faster and beat the maddening traffic of the city. The most sought after hotels on Sukhumvit road are located near to these four major BTS stations- Nana, Asoke, Phrom Phong and Thong Lo. These areas are the most preferred places to book your Sukhumvit Suite hotel.

The best method to select a best Sukhumvit suites hotel is to check for its location and proximity to the famous landmarks neat the Sukhumvit road. A centrally located Sukhumvit hotel will be near to the famous shopping malls of the city like T21 and Central Embassy. Bumrungrad hospital is another famous landmark on the Sukhumvit road. Book a room in hotels near the hospital if you have come to Bangkok for medical treatments. Choose a hotel near the busy nightlife hotspots if you want to enjoy the bustling nightlife of the city. The choice of hotel on Sukhumvit road depends upon your holiday preferences and the hotels proximity to the various places of interest.