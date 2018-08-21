Huge Demand For Solar Power Fuelled By The Fear Of Rising Electricity Prices

Gold Coast businesses and residents are subjected to the some of the highest electricity costs. Why pay when you get electricity for free? The unlimited potential of the sun’s energy can be harnessed to eliminate your electricity bills. Expert solar installers on the Gold Coast will provide advice on the best design, positioning and size of the solar power system.

According to an expert, politicians promoted fear about the rising costs of electricity in Australia. This led to a huge demand for solar power among Australian households. The percentage of Australian households on the National Electricity Market (NEM) that had solar panels installed has increased from 0.2% in 2007-08 to 12%. This means an increase of 14,000 households to 1.8 million households.

According to Tristan Edis, director of Green Energy Markets and a renewable energy analyst, politicians placed the fear of high electricity prices in the minds of consumers. Edis said the former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a conservative who held office from 2013 to 2015, was responsible for the increase in demand for solar power.

Tony Abbott was the best friend of the solar industry because he injected so much fear on the population. Some of it may be actually misplaced but people were really afraid that electric prices may continue to go up. No reasons were provided why electricity bills are going up but people wanted to be in control of their electricity that is why they opted for solar power.

In July, a report from Green Energy Markets revealed that installations of solar panels on rooftops in 2018 are on track to surpass the previous record of 4,000 megawatts. In 2017, the record for a single year was 1,336 megawatts. According to an analysis made by Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, households with solar panels were able to save 750 Australian dollars a year on their power bills.

Once a home visit has been arranged, solar installers on the Gold Coast will conduct an onsite assessment to ensure that the home is suitable for solar panels.