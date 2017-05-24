Hydrotherapy For Holders Of Health Insurance In Bangkok

Staying healthy should remain as our top priority regardless which part of the society you belong right now. Whether you are a CEO of a big corporation in a busy city or a regular employee working for 9 hours in front of a computer, you should always make sure that you are physically fit to get out there and face every challenge that life may throw at you. If you are living and/or working in the city of Bangkok- the capital city of Thailand, you should make sure that you have the appropriate health insurance in Bangkok because although Bangkok is among the world’s best in terms of providing healthcare services both to its citizens and to foreigners as well, their healthcare services may be a little pricey. Having your own healthcare insurance is the best way to ensure that someone will take care of you in case you get sick or got involved in an unfortunate accidents especially when you’re in Bangkok, away from your immediate family.

Recently, healthcare officials notice a significant increase in the number of elderlies who are regularly visiting health centre who has a great number of facilities for hydrotherapy. Elderlies who are experiencing all sorts of age-related problems such as joint pains may avail various services at Din Daeng Health Centre which is conveniently located at the heart of the city- which makes it accessible especially for aging individuals. The best part of this is that elderlies who have an existing health insurance in Bangkok can now avail such services, for free. This is a welcome development indeed especially for families of the elder men and women because they won’t need to worry about where to get that 1,200 Baht per hour which is the price that they are paying just to avail the use of therapeutic pool and other related facilities inside a private hospital. At the centre, senior citizens can also enjoy the other facilities such as the water circuits, a swim jet pool, a spa room, sauna, a head massage machine and a shoulder massage machine. For more active exercise, they can also use the centre’s 15m by 8m hydrotherapy pool.