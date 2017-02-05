The Importance Of Cutting-Edge Technology For Law Firms

Ringtail Version 9.0 can provide a law firm with a competitive edge through a combination of visual document review, integrated processing and production and customization of workflows. The software includes time and cost saving features that is easy to understand for both the client and the counsel and can be used in representing their clients.

Ringtail Version 9.0 has more than 200 new and enhanced features that include data analytics, predictive coding and managed reviews that can be utilized for a wide range of projects. All the features are combined in a single and easy-to-manage application that dramatically reduces the cost and complexities associated with switching to the e-discovery platform. E-discovery is very important in legal proceedings like litigations and government investigations where information is required to be in electronic format.

The new dashboard of Ringtail presents information that will help reviewers to gauge the status of review projects and to analyze keyword search terms. This will improve their efficiency and make them more productive. The dynamic user interface provides information in real time based on the inputs of reviewers while conditional coding delivers a better and more intelligent approach to coding workflow. Coding macros are created so that reviewers will have the accelerator needed to code documents in a more nuanced and effort-free manner.

With the software’s multi-tenant portal, law firms can easily create, manage and track cases, analyze data more intelligently and gain more flexibility in billing clients. All the benefits of cutting edge technology can be gained by law firms to allow them to be more competitive. Weekly updates are provided to optimize performance, add features and fix bugs.

For the early adaptor to the innovative technology, training videos, certification courses, searchable documentation and an expansive knowledge base is provided to ensure that the user will become more efficient and proficient.

Companies of all sizes face challenges due to workflow issues. One of the most common problems is the limitations of the software being used. Since tasks vary considerably in the businesses’ different departments, custom workflow examples are very critical to prevent confusion on who will complete a certain task.