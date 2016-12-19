Importance Of Identifying Pests In Order To Control Them

According to pest expert, Richard Fagerlund, he recently got a call from anxious homeowners because of their ant problem. They had already contacted three pest control companies, all failed to identify the type of ants residing in their property yet they treated the house nonetheless. After treatment, the problem is still there.

Fugerland was able to identify the type of ants they have and it was known as Liometopum apiculatum. This is not commonly seen in household especially in New Mexico but they have been spotted in a few instances.

He shared how it is impossible to control a pest that you can’t even identify. The ants are known to build their nests hundreds of feet from the actual place where the humans see them. In the case of the specific household, the nest was not even located inside the property. The ants were able to get inside the house through a tree that is located adjacent to the property wherein the branches are touching the roof of the house. The ants get their food from the honeydew secretions that are coming from different homopteran insects including mealybugs, scales and aphids. It only means that this type of ants love sweets.

In order to locate the ants, Fagerlund suggested that the house owner create sweet bait that is composed of honey, boric acid. She then placed it in spaces inside the house where the ants where spotted. Another recommendation was to pest-proof the property by trimming all branches of the nearby tree that is touching the roof of the house.

There was another incident where a homeowner had an issue that involves acrobat ants but two different pest control companies were not able to identify the pest. This is a troubling matter, according to Fagerlund, because the type of ants is common in New Mexico and should have been easily recognized. This time Fagerlund was also able to solve the problem by suggesting a solution.

