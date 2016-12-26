The Importance Of Safety For Home Heating Options

Tennesseans are encouraged to keep safety a priority and be extra cautious when relying on portable heaters or other alternative heat sources during the winter.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Julie Mix McPeak stressed the importance of obeying safety precautions when using heaters for every home during the cold months.

Heating equipment as a major cause of fire

Heating equipment has been reported as a major cause of household fires between 2011 and 2015 where the Tennessee fire departments have responded to about 2,572 cases, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. There were 53 fatalities as a result of those fires. Fires which involved heating equipment accounted for about 8% of all household fires in Tennessee, and this also accounted for 13% of all household fire deaths within the same time frame.

Simple tips to prevent fires

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommended a few simple precautions that could help prevent most fires from happening related to heating equipment.

• Anything flammable should be kept away from the fireplace, furnace, wood stove or portable space heater by at least three feet.

• Do not use an oven as a source of heat in the house.

• Turn off all portable heating equipment when going to bed or leaving the room.

• Always use the type of fuel that the manufacturer recommended for the heating equipment.

• Only burn dry, seasoned wood in wood stoves and fireplaces. Do not burn garbage or use combustible liquids.

• Make sure there is a sturdy screen in the fireplace to stop sparks from going out into the room.

• When the pilot light from the gas heater dies, do not relight it right away. Wait for 5 minutes or more for the gas to dissipate. Follow the instructions directed by a manufacturer. Light the match first before turning the gas on to avoid the possibility of a flashback.

• Install smoke detectors on each level of the house and test them regularly. Also, create and practice fire escape plans for everyone in the house.

Aside from these helpful tips, it is also best to have heating equipment serviced regularly, from experts like T.H.S for those in the UK, to detect potential issues and prevent fires.