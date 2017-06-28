Improvement Required From The Airline Industry In Thailand

It is no secret that Thailand is currently one of the hottest tourist destinations in the world. Its attractions are gathering a lot of tourists and accommodations such as hotel near Sukhumvit road are always fully booked. This is why the international airline trade group is concerned about the aviation and tourism sector of the country. The future might not be good for these industries if a number of critical issues are not addressed right away.

According to the International Air Transport Association, there are a number of issues that should be solved in order for the sector to continue growing such as the capacity of the airport, the gateway of the Suvarnabhumi have issues regarding safety and operation, there is not enough measures in terms of coordinated strategy and the costs of flying continues to increase.

The IATA is the representative of about 260 airlines. This number comprises 83 per cent of the entire traffic in international air. They have been adamant that the issues should be solved by the concerned stakeholders as a group.

The IAT has already submitted a report to the authorities of Thailand highlighting the improvement that needs to be done in the aviation industry which is a vital factor in the economic growth of the country. They referred to aviation as the backbone of the rising tourism industry and it is also an important factor in creating business links in the international market.

According to their estimate, the aviation sector and activities related to the industry is responsible for providing about 2 million employment opportunities in Thailand. The industry is also bringing in an income of $29 billion in the GDP.

They are expecting the number of jobs to increase by 2035 to 3.8 million and could contribute as much as $53 billion to the country’s GDP.

Millions of international tourists are arriving every year in staying at various hotels such as the hotel near Sukhumvit road and they are entering the country through the top three airport gateways – Phuket, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi. These three airports are the busiest and their facilities are servicing more than what it can accommodate. Aside from these three, all Thai airports should also be included in the project for improvement.