Innovative Swachha Re-Tiles From Recycled Plastic Waste

Meanwhile, in Bangalore, non-profit Swachha came up with a solution that can convert discarded plastic waste into tiles that can be used for wall cladding, apartment walkways and swimming pools. Multiple steps have been undertaken by residents and authorities to address the problem of plastic waste.

According to the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP), plastics comprise about 20% of the total solid waste of the municipality of 4,000 tonnes a day. In 2016, the state government issued a complete ban on the manufacture; storage and distribution of single-use plastics like carry bags, flex banners, plates, etc.

Re-tile was developed by BBMP Swachha so that discarded plastic waste can be converted into tiles and irrigation pipes. The tiles are heat resistant up to 150oC. It is also fire retardant and can carry load up to 35 tonnes and more. The tiles are also recyclable and non-slip.

The Swachha Re-tile recycled floor tiles are made from recycled Polypropylene (PP) materials. A unique interlocking edge design was utilized to eliminate the need to use adhesives and make installation quick and more affordable. In terms of durability, the tiles are guaranteed to remain steady in spite of heavy traffic and footfall.

The tiles are non-porous, durable and can be installed directly over damaged floors. They are also resistant to most types of solvents, chemicals and abrasions. Homeowners also have the option to have different artworks and designs applied on the tiles.

