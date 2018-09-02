Jimmy Fall on In Full Christmas Gifting Mood

It’s one thing to be gifted an ugly Christmas sweater by a relative, it’s another to receive it from a stranger, even a celebrity. But such acts of magnanimity and Christmas kindness has been his routine, as he’s been sharing the Christmas cheer recently, despite it not really being the Christmas season.

One such case was when he was at dinner with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, at the Hamptons’ Il Molino back in August 27, 2018, when he paid for the dinner bill of a few strangers who were dining in the restaurant. Worth noting is that the bill of the group of four exceeded $1,000.

According to an inside source, Fallon’s act of generosity was motivated by the simple fact that he enjoyed how happy the group was, how they were enjoying each other’s company. He says that he felt the good vibes from the group, which made him happy, and he just wanted to pay them for dinner.

Father of two, Fallon has a history of charitable acts throughout the year, with one such instance in June, at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which had a mass shooting incident where a lone gunman ended up killing 17 people back in Valentine’s Day. He visited the school and gave a commencement at their graduation ceremony.

In Christmas 2017, he surprised one of his audience on the Tonight Show, with an ugly ugly Christmas sweater, alongside a donation to the audience member’s $56,000 donation to her Girl Scout troop. He gifted the audience member, Giselle Burgess, a black sweater decorated with dancing Santas, saying that he knew a bit about her, and he found her incredible.

Fallon explained to the rest of his audience that Burgess found Girl Scout Troop 6000, which is New York’s first Girl Scout troop for homeless girls in the city. He added that he gave Burgess a donation as thanks for all that Troop 6000 have done for the city and for people.He says that America has such a strong need for a troop like Troop 6000, that there are waiting lists for joining them.

Fallon says that he wanted to make the holidays a little bit brighter for Burgess and Troop 6000.