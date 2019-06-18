Kai Islands Could Be The Next Bali On Indonesia’s Eastern Frontier

Bali is one of the world’s favourite holiday destinations of tourists. But, in the east of Maluku lies an untapped island known for its white, ethereal sand. That island is called Kai. Actually, there are two Kai Islands – Kai Cecil and Kai Besar. They are collectively called the Kai Islands. Over the past seven years, the Kai Islands managed to gain a total number of guests that Bali receives in a day. But, everything may soon change.

The administration of Indonesian President Joko Widodo has focused on the development of eastern Indonesia. He wants investors to shift their interest to eastern Indonesia. The massive infrastructure projects piqued the curiosity of foreign and local travellers to explore the outer reaches of Indonesia. Tourists who want to visit Kai Islands while enjoying the view from the sea may choose a yacht charter in Indonesia to visit the islands.

Enjoy the Beautiful Beaches of Kai

Bali is also famous for its beautiful beaches, but tourists are everywhere. It is impossible to enjoy a relaxing day when it’s crowded. Kai Islands are home to some of the most pristine beaches in the world. The area is still developing and not as crowded as Bali.

The following are good reasons to visit Kai beaches.

1. The beach is almost exclusive.

Visiting one of the beaches in the Kai Islands is like enjoying the privacy that the crowded areas in Indonesia cannot provide. It’s peaceful and relaxing – a great holiday escape.

2. Wallow in the clear, crystal waters.

It’s nice to take a stroll along the beaches on barefoot and wallow in the sea. During the low tide, an amazing underwater world unfolds.

3. Catch a glimpse of dolphins and pelicans.

Kai Islands are near Australia, and visitors can get a chance to see the migrating pelicans. There are also pelicans and dolphins from the other islands.

4. Explore the freshwater caves.

In Kai Cecil Island, a beautiful cave known as Gua Hawang displays a gorgeous reflection of the rays of the sun during the day. It is easy to see through its crystal blue waters. Locals commonly swim in this area and enjoy the fresh, cool water.

To enjoy the beautiful scenery en route to Kai Islands, tourists may consider a yacht charter in Indonesia to make their vacation a more memorable one.