Kawasaki Renewed Contract With Rea

Jonathan Rea is well-known to Kawasaki dealers because he has bagged the World Superbike championship for three times already. In a latest announcement by Kawasaki, the company has decided to renew its contract with the riding champion for an additional two years. The announcement was made recently and Rea who is born in North Ireland is quite happy with the news because it meant that he gets to stay with his winning team until 2020.

According to the new deal, Rea will continue to work with the team under Provec Racing and they will team up for the next five seasons of racing. Rea said that he is happy with the chance to be able to work with the Kawasaki Racing Team for two more seasons.

He admitted that before the end of the previous season, he has already been discussing with the company about their decision to remain partners. He is glad that the decision is final already and their focus now will be shifted to more important things such as the remaining races for this year.

Rea shared how he felt he belonged to the Kawasaki family ever since he joined their team and because of the partnership he acknowledged the success he has received because it was something he only used to dream about.

He concluded by saying the Kawasaki is the brand he wants to stay and work with. He felt natural that he will continue the journey with the same company and to share whatever success he garners in the future. Rea also extended his thanks to each and every members of the Kawasaki Racing Team because they believed in him and they have him the chance to do what he loves the most.

The points gathered by Rea for the World Superbike Championship went down to 65 points because of the crash he experienced during race two which was held at Brno. Regardless, he remains to be on top of the race.

He did not suffer any injury during the crash which occurred after he collided with Tom Sykes who is his teammate from the Kawasaki team. The team members and fans including Kawasaki dealers are happy with the news that he was able to survive unscathed.