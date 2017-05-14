Kerry Katona Managed Her Bipolar Disorder And Decided To Be A Life Coach

After she was able to learn how to overcome her own personal traumas due what happened in her past, Kerry Katona is now determined to help other people do the same.

She is known as the former member of the Atomic Kitten girl group. She struggled growing up because her childhood is not a normal one. She was in care because she was suffering from a bipolar disorder. After which, she finally declared that she went bankrupt. She revealed that she is now trying to use her personal experiences in order to help those who are in the same boat and turn their life around if she can.

In an interview, the 36 years old shared that a lot of books have helped her on her way to recovery. She was able to learn more about setting goals and aiming for them. She discovered how to change certain things in her life which eventually made her decided to see a life coach. This is when she realized that she wanted to help other people as well.

According to her, it is a good feeling to be able to talk to someone whom you can ask questions and whom you know will be able to give you feedback. Her life coached has helped her and she admitted that she is thinking about going down the same path in some point in the future.

When asked what the future holds for her, she answered that she is determined to continue the current exercise she is doing and keep her positivity. She is also willing to follow life coaching as her next career.

She has been through a lot in the past and she thinks that she will be able to help other people who are suffering what she has been through since she knows their pain.

Katona is a mother to her five children and she shared how working out has made a big difference to her life and the bipolar disorder she is dealing with every day. It has benefited her mental health in a good way and this is all thanks to her intuitive life coach who helped her every step of the way.