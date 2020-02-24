Large Scale Solar Development Projects In Texas

Homes can be more energy efficient while reducing their carbon footprints through Solar Panels Brisbane that delivers state-of-the-art solar technology. The home solar system will be designed according to the specific requirements of the home so that the household can save on their energy bills. It will also protect the household from continually rising electricity prices.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the largest solar farm was finally installed last January after several years of construction. The Lapetus Energy project in Andrews County measures 800 acres with 340,000 solar panels. Utility scale solar developer 7X Energy has reported that $20 million from the property tax revenue went to Andrews County.

West Texas has different sources of renewable energy. The area has oil and wind and is now enjoying a boost in solar. According to Clay Butler, CEO of 7X Energy, they chose the site of the project based on good transmission, the flatness of the land and what is underneath the ground. The site which is located 30 miles south of Seminole is one of the best places to put up a solar facility.

Rob Caldwell, president of Duke Energy Renewable said that this is their first large scale project in Andrews County. There are fantastic development opportunities in the region to diversify energy and the economic base of the community. However, they are not the first developers to see the opportunities in Andrew County.

There is another large scale project that aims to create a maximum capacity of 100WMac. The project will consist of 400,000 solar panels across 887 acres and will address growing consumer demand from residences and industries.

In 2019, Solar Energy Industries Association revealed that more than 3,000 megawatts of solar energy has been installed. It can produce enough energy to power more than 400,000 homes. At least 9,600 jobs were created by the 750 solar companies in the state.

However, solar energy only represents 1% of Texas’ electricity. ERCOT the grid operator of Texas continues to manage the flow of electricity throughout the state. It receives electricity from the transmission system like energy from solar farms and transfers them to households through the distribution company.