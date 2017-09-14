Management Software On The Cloud

Centura Health currently has over 21,000 employees and the healthcare company is taking steps that are not usual for big healthcare system such as the use HR management software and advanced analytics. They believe that this will ensure the productivity, happiness and health of their employees. The organization is going another step up as it is using health management software utilizing the cloud in order to gather data regarding its workers as efficient as mining for data regarding their patients.

The healthcare provider is located in Colorado and they are in partnership with WelltokInc, a service provider. They developed unique health management software for enterprises which focuses on software that is cloud-based. These are employed to increase the level of health of the employees in terms of mental and physical aspects. This will also insure that the costs incurred on healthcare and insurance will be limited.

These companies are proving to be successful startups because they are capitalizing on readily available large quantity of data. They analyse every string of data and bundle them up in different configurations that result to customized health benefits, wellness portals, latest HR technologies, fitness applications and online insurance exchanges. All of which have the integrated mobile version that is very commonly used by millennials.

Since there is an abundance of data that can be gathered regarding employees whether they are inside or outside the work area, many are concerned regarding their privacies. These vendors address the issue of privacy through anonymized data as well as provisions wherein they can choose to be included or not. Another rising concern is that there is no clear data on how effective the technologies are. For the meantime, data are utilized by employers, whether it comes from vendors or large software corporations. Just as long as the goal is to manage the entire HR technology needs of the employers.

According to Centura Health’s director of associate wellness, Angie Villamaria, they are starting to integrate analytics in order for their associates to handle their personal overall well-being. This is why they consider the tools and HR management software provided by Welltoak to be helpful since they provide large quantities of data.