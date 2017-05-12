Manitoba To Accept Drivers License And Military Identification Cards As Proof Of Identity

In order to establish the identity of military personnel, Manitoba Public Insurance has decided to accept identification cards and driver licenses of military forces that have relocated to Manitoba and are now applying for a Manitoba identification card and driver’s license.

Before military cards are processed in the ID card printer and issued to the individual, the Department of National Defense requires the military personnel to undergo a stringent process that will establish and confirm identity. According to Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler, identification cards and drivers’ licenses that were issued by the Canadian Forces can satisfy any provincial identity requirements but with the exception of confirmation of address in Manitoba and legal entitlement to be in Canada.

According to Manitoba’s Special Envoy to Military Affairs, MLA Jon Reyes, military members and their families face this challenge whenever they move between provinces. Acceptance of their identification cards and drivers’ licenses is a positive step in their transition to Manitoba.

Ward Keith, vice president of Loss Prevention and Communications, Manitoba Public Insurance, said that the change is immediately effective and is now being adopted by Canadian jurisdictions that did not recognize the military identification cards anddrivers’ licenses as proof of their identity.

Manitoba has also introduced the “Support our Troops” specialty license plate series last 2015 to honor and recognize the commitment of the Canadian Forces personnel. In 2015, Manitoba also recognized commercial class military driver’s licenses for upgrade to equivalent class civilian driver’s license. The move of Manitoba Public Insurance is a logical extension of the policy.

The Support our Troops specialty license plates generated the sale of more than 2,200 passenger vehicle and motorcycle plates. The amount raised from the sales that reached almost $70,000 was used to sponsor local military and reservist personnel so that they can pursue post-secondary university or technical college education in Manitoba through Manitoba Military Scholarship Fund.

The specialty plates that are in circulation today are a simple way for Manitoba to express its gratitude to the Canadian Forces. The Support our Troops license plates are still available for $70 with $30 going directly to the military scholarship program.