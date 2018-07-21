Marriott Hotel Manchester Airport To Get A Brasserie Blanc

For people who stay in Cheltenham hotels and in other hotels across the UK, the restaurant brand Brasserie Blanc is quite well known, present across the country in several major hotels. On the 16th of July, there’ll be a new addition to the restaurant chain, with its second Marriott hotel venue at the Manchester Airport, a major transportation hub in the UK.

The newest addition to Brasserie Blanc,Chef Raymond Blanc’s brand will be placed in the recently-refurbished four-star Manchester Airport Marriot Hotel, which is located just a few minutes from the terminal in Hale Barns. The new space, featuring both classic and contemporary touches, will offer plenty of space with a total of 270 covers, with 120 across the restaurant space, 100 covers on the bar and the remaining 50 spaces located on the terrace.

The new restaurant will be open seven days a week; opening at 6am every day, and closing in 10.30pm on the weekdays, half an hour later on Saturdays (11pm), half an hour earlier on Sundays (10pm). The brasserie provides meals for any time of the day; breakfast, lunch and dinner with the option of afternoon tea. The brasserie features a menu comprised of a mix of authentic French dishes and international items chosen by Raymond Blanc himself, with dishes based on the tastes and textures he saw, tasted and experienced throughout his career and his travels.

Mark Derry, Brasserie Blanc’s CEO, says that the brand is delighted to open their second site in a Marriott Hotel, and that this new development was merely a part of an exciting new phase for them. Derry adds that their decision to have this new branch inside the Manchester Airport Marriott Hotel is that they’ve already seen notable success from sites that operate within or in association with hotels across the UK, like Cheltenham hotels, Bath, and Bournemouth hotels, and have decided to capitalize on it and expand that side of the business.

Derry says that the bar, brasserie and terrace will be something special, and they hope that the new Brasserie Blanc will be a destination for people, not just local residents, but also for the international travellers that pass through Manchester Airport.