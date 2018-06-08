Mississauga Vs. Brampton: Which City Serves The Best Thai Food?

Thai food does not need an introduction because it well known all over the world. Aside from authentic Thai dining in Bangkok, there are many restaurants in different cities that prepare the dishes with the spicy edge. Thais are very passionate with cooking and that is why the popularity of Thai cuisine spread all over the world.

One of the serious and most important battles involving Thai food is happening between Mississauga and Brampton. Both cities are vying for the title as the best source of exceptional Thai food. When it comes to Thai food, every aspect is considered important. There must be a balance between all the five flavours that includes sour, spicy, sweet, bitter and salty. This is the reason why among other foods, Thai cuisine has a supreme taste.

Both Mississauga and Brampton are known for their food scenes. Restaurants serve a wide range of Thai options but there is only one city that can be declared as the absolute hotspot when it comes to Thai food. Some of the best spots in Mississauga include Twin Fish that serves a diverse menu but their staple has the Thai signature. The Bamboo Legend can be the top pick for Thai cuisine because it always offers something unique and delicious.

If you are craving for Thai food but do not want to spend hundreds of dollars for a plane ticket to Thailand, your best option is Brampton that has some of the best restaurants that serve both Thai and Vietnamese cuisine. Saigon House offers fresh Thai food with spicy flavours. Thai Pepper always satisfies the palette and leaves you wanting for more. There is also the family-owned Jing Thai that serves a rich and flavourful Thai menu.

Between the Mississauga and Brampton, which of them do you think is the winner? You need to vote to get the results.

Meanwhile, no other city can beat authentic Thai dining in Bangkok because it is in Thailand, the home of the fresh and unique Thai cuisine made from the freshest products without any preservatives. The ultimate dining experience awaits you with the amazing view of Chao Phraya River and good company.