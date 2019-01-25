More Humane Alternatives To Poison In Pest Control

When a homeowner notices that rodents are present inside the home, the most common solutions include getting a cat, calling pest control in Brisbane or sealing all points of access. The use of poison is obviously not included in the solutions. In New Zealand, the SPCA has repeated its call to ban 1080 poison for pest control but it has not forwarded any alternative options.

According to Forest and Bird, the Department of Conservation, Federated Farmers and the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, 1080 poison is the only viable option currently available for pest control. Dr. Arnja Dee told Summer Report that SPCA is not banning the use of 1080 poison; the organization is opposed to the use of toxin.

SPCA opposes the use of all types of poison used across New Zealand because it causes intense and prolonged suffering. What the organization wants is more innovative humane alternatives to the use of poison.

Pests are a significant problem in New Zealand but it is important to understand that all animals are considered sentient under the Animal Welfare Act. Sentient means they feel pain. When controlling animal populations, it is important to do it in the most humane way possible.

Meanwhile, Summer Report says that SPCA has not recommended any viable humane alternative because nothing exists. Since New Zealand is a highly innovative country, scientists may come up with a solution after undertaking research.

Associate Professor James Russell of University of Auckland agrees with some points raised by SPCA regarding cruelty to animals. However, banning 1080 poison will increase the overall sufferings of animals in the country. At least 25 million birds are killed by rodents every year. Since one rat can kill hundreds of animals, this is where most of the sufferings will occur. Pest control options will be the balancing act.

