The Multi-Trillion Wedding Hall Industry Of Pakistan

Based on estimates, the multi-trillion-rupee wedding industry of Pakistan is providing employment to more than 10 million people. The city of Lahore has more than 800 banquet halls and 200 marquees however; the industry has to meet the challenges of construction restrictions, food bans and strict timings.

In Lahore there is an official ban on the serving of more than one dish during wedding functions. The ban became beneficial to the wedding hall industry as well customers. Previous to the one meal restriction, customers of wedding halls were limited to the upper class who can afford several dishes to be served. With the passage of the law, even the middle class and lower middle class can now avail of the wedding hall service.

When the upper class orders a variety of dishes to be served for their wedding reception to preserve their status, the wedding halls have to ensure the quality of their dishes and there is a lot of waste. The official ban on serving more than one dish was welcomed by the wedding hall industry although it had a negative effect on the catering industry.

The wedding hall and marquee industry is now worth Rs 4 trillion and considered to be second only to the construction sector. Aside from providing venue for weddings, the industry is involved in catering, décor, lighting, furniture, cutlery, tents and food. From 2008 to 2016, the industry has enjoyed serious growth of more than 200%.

On the other hand, due to the increase in competition, the previous rates for arranging a wedding has fallen from Rs 1000 per head to Rs800 per head. Majid Sheikh, a wedding hall owner, the rates charged by wedding halls is higher during the wedding season. The rates vary according to locality, status and the variety they can offer to customers.

