My State Sells Financial Advice Business

MyState recently announced a major development in its operations, one that’ll be noticed by anyone looking for a financial advisor in Australia to help them with their finances.

The Tasmanian bank recently announced that its financial planning and advising business assets were sold to Fiducian Group. The company divulged details, saying that the agreement for the sale of its financial planning client book was sold to the Fiducian Group for an approximate value of $3.5 million.

MyState’s financial advising and planning arm, which operates as a financial advisor in Australia and across the world, has around $340 million in funds under advice, and will add to the Fiducian Group’s portfolio, currently valued at $2.7 billion.

MyState Managing Director and CEO Melos Sulicich said that they believe that the Tasmanian operations and dedicated financial planning and advising focus of the Fiducian Group meshes well with their customers and their staff, and, for that reason, they look forward to working with the group in order to make sure that the transition process is as smooth, simple, and straightforward for their customers as possible.

The acquisition process is expected to finish sometime before the start of the next financial year.

According to the Tasmanian bank, it’s expecting the transition to be mostly NPAT neutral for MyState in the following years.

Sulicich also described the sale of the company’s arm that acts as a financial advisor in Australia, as a strategic decision that’ll let the bank simplify its operations and focus on areas where they possess a competitive advantage over the rest of the market.

In a statement issued to the ASX, Sulicich stated that MyState, via their Tasmanian Perpetual Trustees brand, are building a simplified national wealth management business, with a focus on managed funds and trustee services, as well as possessing the flexibility needed to be scalable.

Notably, MyState is only one of the latest lenders in the AU to divest their financial advice subsidiaries, with other major players in the financial industry selling their financial advisory arms. Even the Commonwealth Bank of Australia was doing similarly, as revealed by the announcement of its financial advisory arm, Count Financial, being sold for a value of $2.5 million.