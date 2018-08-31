The capital of Nepal recently welcomed a new restaurant which employs robot as their servers. The slogan of the food establishment goes like this – where food meets technology. This is not the first time that restaurateur Leonardo Gonzalez Dellan have heard the use of robots in the food industry. In fact, it is expected to come true just like any other technology that consumers now enjoy.

The restaurant is called Naulo Restaurant wherein naulo is a local Nepali word which means new. The daily operation is managed with the aid of five robots – two of them are called Ferry while the remaining three are called Ginger. PaailaTehcnology, a Nepal-based company is responsible for the design as well as the manufacturing of the five robots. The company was founded by six engineers who are professionals in the field of robotics and AI tech.

According to Paaila Technology and Naulo Restaurant’s CEO, BinayRaut, Naulo is the first restaurant in all of Nepal to use digital robots. They are also the first to introduce the concept in entire South Asian region. He added that they are confident about their robots since the technology used is one of the most advanced in the global food industry. They are proud of the robots’ ease of operation as well as user-friendly functions.

The menu of the restaurant is embedded in the digital screens found on each table. From there, the customers can choose what they want to order and the order will be automatically relayed to the kitchen. Once the dishes are prepared and ready to be served, the robots will approach the kitchen counter for collection and proceed to serving the food to the respective customers. It is the first time that robots which are locally made in Nepal are used in a restaurant within the Himalayan country.

Raut said that they are now planning to launch their innovation to the global market. Many restaurateurs including Leonardo Gonzalez Dellan might be interested to try these robots to offer something new to the food landscape as well as to answer the growing challenge of hiring food service crew.