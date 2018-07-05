New Benz Van To Provide Green Vehicle For Logistics

Mercedes-Benz Vans will be providing more green vehicles for courier companies with their new models, the battery-electric eVito and the cell-powered Concept Sprinter F-CELL.

In a statement the company issued on July 2, Mercedes-Benz Vans says that eVitoris primarily designed for courier companies and their needs, but its specifications also allow it to handle use by tradies and service technicians. The van’s battery has a capacity of 41 kW/h, which allows it to travel of about 150km in a single full charge, which can be reached with only six hours of charging. Should the travelling conditions aren’t ideal, the customer can still get 100km in a full charge.

Notably, during the announcement of these two new models, Mercedes-Benz Vans also teased some details regarding their electric vehicle pilot projects that it’s undertaking with the cooperation of two companies that are well-known in the logistics industry; Hermes and Amazon Logistics.

According to the company, Hermes Germany, which they have partnered with, will be rolling out 1500 Mercedes-Benz electric vans. The company says that their cooperation partner will help by providing efficient charging infrastructure as well as software-controlled load management, as part of their pilot project.

The company detailed the additional developments that will come as part of their cooperation. They say that Amazon Logistics will have 100eVitos added to its fleet at its Bochum and Dusseldorf branches, while, at the same time, the two companies will be working with other partners to create a wide-range operator concept for their Bochum facility. This new concept will not only cover the charging infrastructure, but also the managing of the parking space as well as the monitoring of vehicle status.

The Concept Sprint F-Cell is a more futuristic investment, but one with notable potential thanks to it increased range compared to currently available electric batteries. Mercedes-Benz Vans says that it would be ideal for courier companies who need to use longer routes. According to the van mater, the Concept Sprinter F-Cell is a plug-in hybrid combining fuel cell and battery tech, delivering an output of 147kW and 350nm of torque. Its powered thanks to three tanks in its substructure, each containing 4.5kg of hydrogen, giving the concept a potential range of 300 km, with the option of adding an additional tank, bringing the range up to 530km.