New Comers In The Home Automation Industry Featured At CES

If you are looking for brand new names and devices for home automation then CES 2017 is the place to go. There will be a lot of new start ups expected to present at the Eureka Park. For 2017, expect to see devices that have built-in cameras, AI or artificial intelligence, voice control, sensors, security monitoring as well as predictive algorithms. There were a number of products last year that were not welcomed by the public and are not in production now. Here are some of the home automation hubs that were presented at the CES 2017.

Blaze Automation. The hub developed by Blaze Automation is called B.One and is tagged by the company as the most advanced, powerful as well as intuitive when it comes to home automation system and security. It uses a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm called InstinctAct that is observing the users and updates the device according to the user’s actions.

This is marketed as the smart home tech that was made especially for people who are renting. The company has partnered with apartment property developers in order to integrate their technology both hardware and software into future projects. Residents will just have to move in to their new place, download the required application and they will be able to access their smart home.

The hub presented by Smartbeings is called WooHoo and is AI based as well as cloud based. It is a start up from Silicon Valley. The device is the first ever to use features such as an IoT hub, LED display, voice recognition as well as facial recognition in one device. The software used by the device is cloud based which is the first in the world.

Zmodo or MeShare. Zmodo Pivot is the device developed by MeShare for home automation which is a security hub equipped with a robotic camera. The resolution of the camera is 1080p and it is able to rotate in 360 degrees angle. It also comes with a motion detector. It also serves as a hub that can control the door or window sensors that comes with the kit. It can record around 2 days worth of video with its 16 GB memory allocation.