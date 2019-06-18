New Flavor For Ho Chi Minh City

Long time ago, no one thought that tourists would be booking a 5 star hotel in Saigon and now the city is home to many upscale hotels and accommodations. It is also a good place for business owners who wanted to establish themselves and their brands considering that attention Saigon is now getting from the international market.

One of them is Peter Cuong Franklin, a chef who used to work as an investment banker. He was from Hong Kong but he came to Vietnam and made himself known though Chom Chom and Viet Kitchen. As of writing, he is already a proud owner of a five story building composed of a bar, restaurant and rooftop. It is located at the center of Saigon, now called Ho Chi Minh City.

He revealed that they are on the process of developing New Vietnamese. They wanted it to be authentic since they are in Saigon by using real ingredients as well as local people. Inside the building, vintage elements dating back to 1960s can be found inside. They decorated the interior with new as well as old things.

Cuong Franklin went to school in France at Le Cordon Bleu where he graduated. His expertise can be seen in the traditional dishes he cooked up but with twists. He is also not a fan of mainstream terms such as authentic and fusion.

He said that it is so easy for people to claim something is authentic. Many diners do not even complain as soon as they known that the chef came from another country such as Switzerland, Italy and France. They just accept that the dish is already part of the Asian variety.

The owner of Anan does not believe in holding back one’s potential which is the main reason why it has become a hotspot for the city lovers. Locals and tourists that are staying at a 5 star hotel in Saigon are all hoping to be able to get a taste of the cuisine offered. Anan is proof that Ho Chi Minh City has come so far from being a silent city to one that is making a bang in the global market.