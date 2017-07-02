New Frame less Sliding Shower Door Offers Protection

Wherever country you are in the world right now, a home, regardless of the size and type, isn’t a home without a bathroom. You see, you can easily forget about your fantasy living room or you can opt for a simpler kitchen but one thing you can’t leave out is a proper bathroom, a toilet and bath type of bathroom to be more specific. Why? How are you going to do your daily toilet routines with a bathroom in the first place? Or, how are you going to take a bath without a shower in your bathroom? The bathroom is in the same level of importance as of the bedroom because you need to use the toilet and regularly take a bath for you to be healthy on a daily basis. In addition to this, the bathroom, for some people, serves as a place where they can be at peace. In fact, taking a cold shower after a long day at work is a relaxing thing to do. In designing bathrooms of any given size, you have to make sure that the will use it won’t slip easily. For showers of today, there are new popular trends that are being picked up on by designers and architects alike especially those who specialize in bathrooms and among those trends is the use of frameless sliding shower door for showers.

Aside from the frameless sliding shower door that is primarily found in bathrooms, there’s another emerging kind of frameless sliding door that is making noise in the industry. NanaWall Systems, a glass wall manufacturer, has recently introduced the ClimaClear system which is a frameless, full-glass panel sliding system which has been specifically engineered to be able to provide homeowners transparent weather protection. It is claimed to be the first ever weather resistant frameless glass wall in the industry. It employs the proper use of transparent vertical seals between individual panel to be able to seal the entire wall from strong drops of rain that are driven by the wind and, reduce infiltration of the air. The said seals are not visible when closed so homeowners will get maximum transparency- having a clean view outside.