New Solar –Powered Motorbikes Created By Students In Nairobi

According to news reports, three students from the University of Nairobi developed their own solar-powered motorbikes. Robert Achoge, James Ogola and Charles Ogingo who are in their final year at the university converted standard motorbikes into battery-powered models. The batteries were charged through solar power.

The solar-powered motorbike was named Ecotran. The project required three locally-purchased motorbikes which they tinkered with to enable them to create 35 solar bikes, to date. Ecotran attracted a lot of interest because the solar energy that was stored in the battery will allow 70 kilometres in just one charge. Once empty, the battery has to be taken to a charging station while a fully charged battery can be used as replacement so that the rider can continue with his journey.

The tremendous amount of attention that was generated by the solar-powered motorbike gained the students some funding. In fact, the project received financial help from the United States African Development Fund which was used to fund the development and improve the project. Most of the solar-powered motorbikes are being given to trained riders after they have been declared ready to use.

Since the Ecotran motorbikes are powered by solar energy, they are more economical and environmentally friendly. Riders no longer have to spend money on fuel. Since the motorbikes do not use gasoline, the motorbikes do not produce hazardous carbon emissions that are unsafe for health and the environment.

However, in spite of the success, the project has its share of drawbacks. The solar motorbikes have slower and weaker acceleration which make it difficult for riders to climb uphill. Charging stations may not be available in many areas. Nevertheless, the solar bikes are useful in a country where most riders have to lease their bikes. The project is also an example of innovations that college student can create with a little funding and support from non-profit organizations.

