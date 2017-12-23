New Website Can Help Families Compare Prices Between Funeral Homes

When someone passes away, the families are left to decide who to choose among the funeral directors in Sydney that will handle the funeral service. A new website was developed in order for grieving families to see the costs of funerals by comparing various funeral homes. This was also done in an attempt to make the funeral industry more transparent. The problem is that the website is currently bombarded with legal threats.

Gathered Here was launched at the beginning of this year and it gives the customers the chance to compare different funeral homes based on their prices.

Ever since the launch, the website developers have been receiving letters concerning cease and desist sent by funeral homes’ lawyers. They want the website to take down the listing of their respective funeral homes.

Colin Wong is the founder of the website and he shared that the inspiration in making the website stemmed after the passing of his great aunt.

He said that grieving families have a lot of options to choose from which can be complex at a trying time. Aside from this, there is the fact that the mourning families are also put under so much pressure.

Mr. Wong said that there are cases where the funeral staff will recommend more expensive options adding that the best should be given to their loved ones who passed away. There are also a lot of bargains and negotiations which can be overwhelming.

Customers on the website will have to fill up a form regarding the funeral service they want. It will then return with a list of funeral homes near them and an approximate cost.

Mr. Wong said that he was able to determine the cost by asking each funeral home on the listing. Currently, there are around 600 funeral homes included in the website, which are located all over Australia.

When calling, he introduced himself as a mystery shopper. The website is currently free to use but funeral homes can pay monthly in order for their business to be listed as priority. There are many funeral directors in Sydney and website such as this can help customers choose during one of the hardest times of their life.