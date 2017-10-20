Office Building In Canberra Transformed Into A Hotel

The old tower located at 219 Northbourne Avenue in Turner, Canberra used to be an office building. The establishment in the suburb is launched as a hotel after its grand transformation. It is now known as the Mantra MacArthur Hotel with 174 rooms available. It is quite common to see commercial fitouts in Canberra but this change is quite a shock for the capital.

The new hotel is managed by Mantra Group while the owner is HTI Group, a developer in Canberra. The hotel undergone a transformation in order to meet the increasing demand when it comes to the number of guests that the hotel can handle since it is located in the capital city of Australia.

Bob East, the chief executive of Mantra Group, said that the property was the best choice to make a new hotel that will aid in the growing tourism of Canberra both in domestic and international sector.

East added that new hotels such as this are significant in boosting the tourism economy of the city while meeting the demand for more accommodations as the number of traveller increases. The flock of tourists is composed of first time visitors along with returning travellers from both domestic and international.

AMC Architecture was responsible for the design of the hotel. It has 136 hotel rooms with 40 available suites. Inside the hotel is the talked about Podilato restaurant as well as a bar that serves Mediterranean dishes. There are various amenities inside such as a meeting space, conference room, full equipped gym, internet lounge, a reception available 24 hours and parking spaces for cars.

Once the Mantra MacArthur Hotel opened, Mantra Group will be managing around 500 rooms from four different hotels all over Canberra.

According to Adam Howarth, the director of HTI Group, they received a good feedback regarding the retrofitting they have done which sets them back $19 million.

He added that they decided to follow the trend of commercial fitouts in Canberra instead of demolishing the building along with its 10 floors.Their decision resulted to a full-service hotel that appears to have been made out of a new building.