Online Fraud Becoming A Common Crime

Based on the figures revealed by annual Crime Survey of England and Wales (CSEW) online fraud is now considered as the most common crime in the country with one in ten falling victim to cyber criminals. About 5.1 million cyber crimes are happening every year to account for almost a half of the crimes in the country.

Victims are usually embarrassed to report the crime and they unknowingly believe that nothing can be done to catch the culprits. In order to get accurate figures, people have to be interviewed regarding their personal experiences. 12 months to September, the total number of offenses was more than 11.8 million out which 3.6 million was fraud and 2 million was related to computer misuse.

Criminals from other countries using a variety of sophisticated techniques try to gain access to the victim’s bank accounts and credit card details and rob them of their money. Many of the victims are either the elderly or vulnerable people who are easily conned into handing over their passwords and bank account details. On the other hand, with the scale that cyber crime has grown anyone who uses computers for banking, to shop and to communicate with friends are potential victims of online fraud.

Victims of cyber crimes and fraud suffer financially and emotionally. They blame themselves for being gullible and their embarrassment prevents them from reporting the crime. However, this should not be the case because they need to seek for justice that they deserve.

Today’s figures show that crime patterns have changed. In the past, it was burglary and theft of vehicles that had high volume rates; now, fraud is the most common crime with 80% not reported to the police. While CSEW suggested that there were 3.6 million cases of fraud last year, only 622,000 of the offenses have been reported to the police.

