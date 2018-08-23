Online Tourism To See Progress In Vietnam In The Coming Years

Vietnam’s growing tourism industry has become one of its highlights in the previous years. With many international hotel brands collaborating with local hotel management companies to bring forth popular entertainment centers, restaurants, and beautiful accommodation such as lake view hotel in Viet Tri, Sapa, Hanoi, and more. However, the country’s progress does not stop there— enter online tourism industry.

With 53% of the Vietnamese population, more than 50 million people, using the internet, the Authority of Information Security says that this is higher than the average in Asia Pacific. Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Department Le Tuan Anh says that there are around 10 online tourism industry platforms.

Online Searches and Online Tourism

International travellers hoping to visit Vietnam usually search for good tourist destinations, beautiful lodging such as lake view hotel in Viet Tri, authentic cuisine, and more. They mostly search for these information online. While online searches is high at 71% of total visitors in the country, online booking and buying services in Vietnam reaches 64%.

Adapting to Changing Times

With the gaining popularity of e-commerce, the country needs to adjust its flourishing tourism industry to cater the needs of travellers hoping to visit the place and acquire goods and services online. Experts say that this will also improve business-to-business and business-to-customer connectivity. This is because of companies and customers becoming more open to conducting business online.

Growing Tourism Market

Nguyen Van Tuan, the General Director of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), says that online tourism is bound to happen as the rest of the world continues to follow the trend, but they also see it as a means to boost the competitiveness of the country in the tourism market.

The technology sector of the country is gearing towards the Fourth Industry Revolution to switch the tourism management to become digital and cater to the needs of travellers, local tourists, travel companies, and more.

Tourism Promotion Websites and Application

In July, the government opened their new website to improve e-marketing and promote Vietnam’s tourism.

Trans Viet Deputy director Nguyen Then Dat, a travel company, announced that their company is launching a mobile app to help customers gain access to tours in the country without having to physically visit their office.