Orchid Distributors In Thailand Safe From Dengue Fever

The rainy season is about to end with Thailand's tropical climate always hot. Thailand is known for its two seasons, the dry and rainy seasons. Rainy season starts around May or June and ends about November or December. People from temperate regions always think that the rainy season never ends. Rainy season in Thailand can be gentle, heavy to windy. And because of the steady breeze and high temperature, the country is great for raising tropical orchids.

Normally, a rainy season in Thailand can trigger flooding, which can really be devastating. Every year can be different depending on the monsoon. Last year and this year was drier until October. Then suddenly heavy rain poured down several times a day and increased standing waters. The standing water developed can breed mosquitoes, and these can cause dengue fever.

Because of the unusual volume of rain at the end of the rainy season, breeding of mosquitoes have exploded. In fact, they are everywhere ready to feed on your blood in the homes, office or even just in your vehicle. In short, dengue fever is around us.

According to latest reports, over 100,000 Thais have contracted dengue fever and around a hundred died of the illness. The disease is triggered by a virus that is passed on by Aedesaegypti mosquito from an infected person to an uninfected individual. The disease is not passed on person to person.

Dengue fever starts with an ordinary flu to a bad cold. However, the fever can rapidly rise and with no proper medical attention, it can go quickly bad for the victim. It can cause severe tissue and organ damage, and bleeding from any parts of the body. Dengue fever has no medical treatment or immunization for cure. Fortunately, only 1% case can cause fatality.

So if you live in areas where standing water are around, try to clean and throw them away.