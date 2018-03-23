Outdoor Events Venue For Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The weather isn’t always trustworthy that is why you need marquee hire in Sydney to make sure that the elements will not the distract event. Besides protection, whatever ideas you may have can easily be accomplished in the marquee including putting chandeliers in the ceiling to create a classy and sophisticated ambience.

The wedding is an important event including all the celebrations that will lead to it from the engagement party, rehearsal dinners and bridesmaid parties. Even if they are smaller events, they still deserve a memorable experience.

At the Cummings Valley in Tehachapi, California, there is a family-owned vineyard and testing room. Triassic Vineyards is the perfect location and destination for pre-wedding events. The venue is available all year round with a classic tasting room and enclosed patios with a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Tehachapi Mountains and the vineyard.

During the colder months, the pre-wedding event can be held in the spacious heated enclosed panel. During the warmer months of the year, events can be held outdoors with the breeze providing a cooler environment. The recently added outdoor event venue encompasses 5,000 square feet of space that is perfectly landscaped for special events.

Triassic Vineyards has an event planning team that specializes in creating tailored events like personalized group wine tasting and wine and chocolate truffle or cheese pairings. The organization has also teamed up with local restaurants and caterers in the Tehachapi area to provide all-inclusive meals based on the tastes and requirements of the wedding couple.

The vineyard has also teamed up with various local vendors to provide all the necessary stuff that the wedding events require. Outdoor wedding locations offer more flexibility and makes managing a lot easier.

To make sure that wedding guests will have fun; opt for marquee hire in Sydney that can provide you with the clear-span marquee range that includes German engineered and manufactured Hocker Marquees that are the optimum when it comes to safety, quality and presentation. After discussing your requirements, a free site assessment will be undertaken to determine the size of the area, surface, location and other important considerations that may affect installation.