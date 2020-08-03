Phase 4 Reopening Of New York City

Have you ever had the chance to view an illustrated map of New York City? An example can be found on their page with landmarks highlighted in their distinct shape and design. The illustrated map of the city looks like the view you will see from the window of an airplane. The best features of the city are arranged in their proper positions with additional embellishments and character.

New York is now in Phase 4 of reopening the city. Phase 4 is the last phase to the methodical march towards recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed hundreds and infected thousands of New Yorkers. While most of the state has been on Phase 4 for weeks, reaching the stage for a busy metropolis like New York is definitely a big challenge.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, Phase 4 can be considered a hallmark even if it hardly feels normal. New York officials have taken into consideration the consequences of reopening too quickly. Most of the eagerly anticipated activities have limited capacities.

Cultural venues like zoos and botanical gardens are open for outdoor activities at 33% capacity. The New York Botanical Garden has announced reopening to the public by the last month of July while Brooklyn Botanical Garden is scheduled to reopen in early August.

Professional sports were allowed to resume but without an audience. Industries associated with movies, television and music were given the green light. In the previous phases, New York has allowed outdoor dining, offices and personal care services like hair and nail salons. Indoor dining and indoor bars which were supposed to be permitted in Phase 3 were not allowed for fear of another outbreak.

There is no clear timetable on when these venues may reopen because the city is bracing for the potential second wave. New Yorkers are advised to be on alert for the second wave.

