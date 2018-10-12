Philippine Floriculture Faces Decline In Production Due To Climate Change

Rose, chrysanthemum, and orchid cut flowers are some of the popular products of the floriculture industry in the Philippines, but statistics show that there has been a decrease in production up to 4.94% since 2016.

Statistics

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the production of chrysanthemum, rose, and orchid cut flowers reached its peak in 2004 at 23, 618 metric tonnes. However, this level of production did not go well over the years as between 2004 and 2018, there has been a steady decline, as shown in the data gathered by the PSA.

Rising prices

The decreasing production of the flowers has led to price increase in such a short period of time. Wilma Eron, a local flower vendor, explained that she had to increase the price of the flowers she sells in just a matter of seven days. Wow Juanson, another florist and vendor, explains that the prices rely on the suppliers. He adds that if the supply is low, the suppliers can increase the price because they know that others don’t really have much choice but to buy.

Competition

Managing Director for Puentespina Orchids and Tropical Plants Incorporated Angel P. Puentespina says that the country is facing tough competition against the floriculture industry in Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and China.

Challenges

However, the declining production of flowers is just a sign of a greater problem, says Puentespina. She cites climate change as a major factor in the production of the majority of cut flowers in the country. She explains that there were areas that used to be cooler before, but because of climate change, these places have become warmer. This, in turn, makes the place and the plants growing in it more susceptible to insects and other pests. This is already a challenge in and of itself, but farmers then have to spend more on insecticides, which is yet another problem. She adds that smarter farming techniques need to be followed to help the flowers thrive despite the challenges that are arising, like using secure greenhouses, instead of nets for shade. She believes that addressing climate change would help improve production and encourage investors.