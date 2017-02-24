Playing Golf In New York – An Effective Distraction From Bigger Issues

For passionate golfers, winter cannot stop them from enjoying a round of golf. They spend hours searching the web for an open golf course that is within driving distance because it is the only way to survive an emotional situation between one golf season to the next. Golf is the useful distraction from all the bigger issues that people worry about.

You can take a wintertime golf trip to places like Arizona, South Carolina, Florida or New Zealand, although they are usually too far away from home. If you play closer to home on a golf course outside of the Atlantic City, you have to wear two pairs of gloves and a knit cap on top of a baseball cap on top of a skier’s balaclava.

Most winters, you might be able to find real grass closer to home. Pelham which is one of the 14 courses of New York City stays open during winter except when the ground is completely covered with snow. During summer, playing on the course can be very frustrating because of the crowd. When the temperature is below freezing point, your car will be the only one in the parking lot.

The only golf course in the city that does not stay open during winter is Trump’s Link at Ferry Point that was built on top of a former landfill close to the northern end of Bronx-Whitestone Bridge. Ferry Point is a premium golf course that can cost more than $200 to play eighteen holes during a weekend. Compared to Pelham, Split Rock and Dyker, it is several times the maximum in-season rates.

Ferry Point is so classy that golfers are not allowed to use pushcarts which are a common conveyance for the golf bag. Ferry Point does not like pushcarts because they have built something special to the highest level.

During winter, you have the option to play golf at the best golf club in Thailand that boasts of favourable temperature throughout the year. Aside from a unique 18-hole track, the country club features an impressive and modern clubhouse with many amenities like satellite TV, gourmet food and beverages and an observation deck.