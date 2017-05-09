Plush Furniture Arrives In Joondalup, Perth

For those looking for the best deals on furniture, it isn’t uncommon to go through clearance furniture in Perth, simply to look for the best deals on furniture. Now, it seems, a new retailer has decided to take advantage of the Perth market, though those looking for furniture at bargain prices might be a little disappointed.

Plush Furniture, a furniture retailer aimed for a more affluent consumer base, has recently established itself in the Perth market, after its opening of its Joondalup store, located at 7 Honeybush Drive.

Jeff Klopper, spokesperson for Vend Property, stated that Plush had plans for additional stores in the Perth area, with the Joondalup store only being the first. According to him, there are plans by Plush to open an outlet on at least two more locations: Leach Highway in Myaree, and Primewest’s Scarborough Beach Road, with the latter location being a large format centre. Mr. Klopper has expressed excitement at having a new retailer establish itself in the region.

The upmarket retailer’s plan to move into the Joondalup property, the high-profile, large-format 381 Scarborough Beach Road which is handled by Primewest, will set the brand alongside another new retailer company establishing itself in the region: King Living, which shares Plush’s contemporary aesthetic choices.

These changes were managed by Primewest director, John Bond, which stated that King Living wanted expansion, after it had recently set up shop in Stirling Highway, which is their first WA store in the country. Primewest moved the then occupant, Fantastic Furniture, and moved it to another area on the property.

According to Mr. Bond, the Scarborough Beach Road centre was in need of a makeover, and the issue with King Living and Fantastic Furnitures had provided them with the perfect opportunity for that.

The Plush brand is a subsidiary of the Steinhoff Asia Pacific group, a retailer founded in the South African region that made headlines after quickly swooping in on Fantastic Furniture, a value furniture retail brand known for cheap prices, such as clearance furniture in Perth. Additionally, Steinhoff Asia Pacific is the owner of the Freedom and Snooze brand of furniture stores.