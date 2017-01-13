How To Prepare For Bathroom Renovation

The bathroom is an important part of the house. It is one of the frequently used areas in the house so when you do a bathroom renovation, make sure that it will create the least interruption among the households. A good preparation is also required in order to speed up the job and finish the project in less time. Before you schedule the renovation project, take a look at the following ideas.

Remove movable fixtures

In order to keep you to keep your things safe and for them not to get dusted and dirty due to the renovation process, it would be wise to remove all the objects in the bathroom than can be damaged or broken. For instance, take away the magazine racks, soap dish, rolls of towels, toilet paper and their stack, small cabinets for your supplies and other movable things and fixtures. This will not only keep those items safe and clean, it will also speed up the renovation process because the installers can concentrate on the project instead of wasting time moving objects.

Choose the right schedule

A bathroom renovation will inevitably interrupt your household activities and bathroom use but you want to keep it short as possible. Therefore, it would be best to schedule your project when most of the household are out or would not use the bathroom as normally as they would. You can schedule the renovation on a weekday while everyone is at work or at school. If you have no other choice but to schedule the renovation on a weekend, take the family out or let them stay at a friend’s or relative’s house where they can use the bathroom and toilet when the need to. However, if you have a separate bath and toilet, there is no need to temporarily move your family out of the house during the project.

Inform household

Prior to bathroom renovation, inform your family about the project in order to set their expectations and for them to take a bath and do what they need to before the projects starts.