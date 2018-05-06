Queensland Homeowners Undergoing A Surge In Renovations

Australia homeowners who don’t like their current residence have two options; get furniture removals in Sydney and Australia, find a new place to live in and then move there, or renovate their home. Queenslanders, it seems, are going with the latter, as data from a recent survey conducted by Westpac shows.

Data from the survey shows that about 76% of Queensland homeowners have either renovated their home or are working on doing so, a 15% increase from 2015’s number of 65%. The survey clearly shows an increase in the number of homeowners in Queensland who have opted to work on their homes, as noted by Westpac.

Westpac’s Home Ownership Spokesperson, Andy Wright, says that this trend, which was noted in Westpac’s latest Home Ownership Report, stood out. He says that, while Aussies and Sydney homeowners appreciate the services of furniture removals in Sydney and Australia, the country has always had an infatuation with renovating homes, proven by the popularity of shows like The Block. He says that Aussies enjoy the trips to the home depots to grab stuff for DIY jobs.

Niki and Steve Dart are one of the many Queenslanders who have decided to renovate their homes, with the couple looking to work on their Pacific Pines residence, which they bought back in 2004. When their kid Jack was born in 2010, they decided that they needed to change the environment. They’ve looked for houses, but found no option they like after 12 months of searching; the homes were either not fit for their needs, or too expensive for their budget.

Mr. Wright says that the costs of getting a new house was influencing homeowners to renovate instead of relocate. He adds that it’s the millennial homeowners who are more likely to renovate; the stress of moving is not something they usually have time or energy for, which is why they choose to renovate.

He says that Aussies put great stock in creating a home environment that’s safe for raising little tykes. There’s also the older generation of homeowners, who are renovating in order to create a home they could pass on to their descendants; with data from Westpac saying that about a third of homeowners nearing retirement were opting to renovate.