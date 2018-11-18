Recall Of Toyota Vehicles In Australia Due To Faulty Airbags

Auto recalls are now treated as a common occurrence but it is better than the alternative which is not recalling faulty cars at all. Prior to recalls, car owners would complain about a certain feature in their vehicle and bring it to the cheapest mechanic on the Gold Coast only to find out that their car is not the only model suffering from the issue.

The latest vehicle recall announcement in Australia is from Toyota. Around 2,121 cars are subjected to safety recall because the airbags are found to be faulty. The auto manufacturer said that it will begin accepting Corolla vehicles for recall. The particular models in question were sold from April of 2004 until February of 2007.

According to an explanation released by Toyota, there are issues found with the ECU of the airbag or also known as the electronic control unit. There is a possibility of electrical shorting if left alone which can fry the entire system of the vehicle. When this happens, the warning lights attached to the airbag will light up and the front airbags as well as the pretensioners of the seatbelt will then be deactivated or it could trigger to deploy them inadvertently.

The auto manufacturer further explained that it is on the process of getting the replacement parts needed when the vehicles recalled starts arriving. They did not reveal exactly when the parts are going to arrive but they said that the first quarter of next year is when they will begin the recall. The company will put a replacement electronic control unit to the airbag but will not charge the owner of the car.

Toyota Australia said that more than half of the cars that are affected by the airbag recall will also be subjected to Takata recalls because of issues with the airbag infiltrators that are attached to either the driver or the passenger side that were manufactured by Takata. Considering this, Toyota will also replace the faulty airbag infiltrator at the same time. Many of the car owners of the said models are now finding the cheapest mechanic on the Gold Coast to have their vehicles checked prior to sending it back for repair at Toyota authorized repair centres.