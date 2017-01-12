Recycled Plastic To Be Used For Paving Roads

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) requested the municipal corporation to use plastic in paving roads. This concept was previously used more than a decade ago but the idea was shelved in 2014. Using plastic to pave roads is one of the ways to use recycled plastic in a large scale.

Last March 11, a ban was imposed on plastic manufacturing and the use of plastic carry bags, banners, buntings, flex, flags, plates, cups, spoons and sheets. After the prohibition on the use of plastics, authorities were able to seize 40,000 kilograms of plastic within the city. However, there were also exceptions like the plastic carry bags that are manufactured exclusively for export. These plastic bags are manufactured by industries inside special economic zones. Also exempt from the ban are packaging plastics and bags that are being used in forestry and horticulture nurseries.

Lalbagh Road and Richmond Road were the first stretches that have been paved with plastic generated from plastic waste recycled into granules and combined with asphalt. Nearly 3,000 kilometres of roads in the city were paved from plastic-mixed bitumen from 2002 to 2014. Plastic roads can last for a long time. If the roads all over the city were paved with plastic, it means 2,000 tonnes of plastics that can be recycled.

According to Rasool Khan, director of KK Plastic Waste Management, his company has used 1,000 tonnes of plastic for paving Nayandahalli-Silk Board stretch in 2008 and it has not been re-paved since then. Plastic is also being used for pacing current roads in Bengalaru South zone.

The KSCPCB is asking the city body to send at least 18,000 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel that can be found in the city’s waste processing units so that they can be used by the cement factories in North Karnataka. Rs 2,500 per tonne will be spend for the transportation cost.

