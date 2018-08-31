Redemptoris Mater Seminary Closes Down And Puts Up Properties For Sale

Over hundreds of buyers lined up and crowded the parking lot and halls of former Accion Hotel as they look for the best deals during its cash and carry sale in July. They were hoping to look for furniture, tables, and even school chairs for sale at affordable prices. Leonard Stohr, deacon for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, says that around 350 people have turned up at the entrance as early as 5 in the morning.

From Hotel to Seminary

Formerly known as the Accion Hotel, the establishment also served as Neocathechumenal Way’s Redemptorist Mater Seminary.

Part of Community

Patrick Wolff, a resident at Tumon, went with his family including his grandchildren. They were surprised with the sheer number of people that came. Although they decided to come a little later than the start of the sale, he reports that by the time they got there, some were already leaving with different furniture in tow.

More than the prospect of getting cheap furniture, he was more interested in the property itself. Having a rich history behind it, he believes that the infrastructure was incredible. He also wanted to help the church raise funds as the proceeds of the sale would also be used for charity.

He further explains that the building has been around the community for seventy years, and has had a long history with its residents. He feels that it is a sad reality that they have to part with it despite having the chance to use it in the past.

Other Potential Buyers

Pacific Islands University, a graduate seminary in the Micronesia region, and its administrators, on the other hand, sees this opportunity to look for desks, furniture, and school chairs for sale. Vice President of Student Development Alex Tavares says that their school’s goal is to train individuals to help the community. He was at the property looking into the furniture, but fell in love withthehotel grounds as well. He wanted to turn it into a campus, he says, but the design was originally meant for a hotel, and would better serve its purpose as a tourist spot in the island.