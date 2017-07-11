Report Shows Children Also Affected With Eating Disorders

Based on new figures, children are now suffering from eating disorders too. The latest data shows that a kid as young as four years old have already attended the health services that was provided by Wales the previous year. This may not be a common sight because an eating disorder psychologist in Melbourne usually only sees patients as young as teens and adults.

In the previous CAMHS or child and adolescent mental health services conducted in south Wales for the year 2015 to 2016, there is a four year old girl and a five year old boy who are in attendance. Their eating disorders have not been specified at the time of the event.

According to Charity Beat, this is not surprising because disorders can be experienced by anyone, no matter their age.

The Welsh Government spoke up about the matter and clarified that what triggers eating disorder cannot be pointed out exactly as it is complex but services for patients are already in place.

Between 2014 and 2015, the Welsh hospitals have recorded the highest number of teens that were diagnosed to be suffering from an eating disorder.

CAMHS which is conducted all over south Wales is hosted by the Cwm Taf University. According to their health board, the number of patients below 18 years old that were diagnosed with eating disorders has increased. The previous number is under 43 and has increased to 236. This shows that there is a 450 per cent increase for the period of 2014 to 2015 and 2016 to 2017.

In the area, the number of patients that are boys has also increased by a minimum of 600 per cent. For the girls, there is an increase of 400 per cent within a period of three years. This is based on numbers gathered from request through the Freedom of Information.

The exact numbers of patients who are boys and girls are not revealed because the patients might be identified but the majority is between the age group of 12 to 17 years old.

The number of teen patients of an eating disorder psychologist in Melbourne has also increased thus confirming the fact that eating disorder is becoming an alarming problem all over the world.