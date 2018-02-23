It’s not uncommon to run into the more despised bug species in Sydney, thanks to the humid weather driving their numbers up. Many a business handling pest control in Lower North Shore and across the city are getting called up in greater frequency than ever before, to deal with an invasion of pests plaguing the locals.

One notable example is on Bellevue Street, Surry Hills, where an infestation has assaulted the local fauna and the local’s nostrils; trees all over the area have been overran with stink bugs, which has caused complaints from residents, whilst attracting naturalists to the area.

The Australian Museum sent people from its entomology department, who identified the bugs as a derivative of the Lyramopha genus from the Tesseratomidae family, common name: Rstink bug.

These insects get their common moniker from the smell of the chemical it excretes whenever threatened. Not only does compound stink, it is also caustic; capable of inflicting damage on human skin or inflicting temporary, though still very unpleasant, blindness on contact. Adult stink bugs can fly, meaning they can spread their stink wherever they please. Since stink bugs are primarily herbivorous, there’s some people looking to call on pest control in Lower North Shore to deal with them, as they could be a threat to local flora.

One of Bellevue Street’s residents, a Rynan kenny, said that it was strange that there were so many of the bugs, which he noted preferred specific trees on the warmer months of the year. The bugs had excrete on his car, a Volkswagen Golf, and he describes the smell, in ruder terms, like if someone had urinated on his vehicle.

David Bock, Head of Search and Discover for the Australian Museum, says that these bugs were probably the species of Lyramorpha (Lyramopha) rosea, known in common parlance as the Litchi Stink Bug. He adds that the congregation of so many bugs in a single street.

He expressed fascination at how the trees were covered by stink bugs of different colours, showing that they were being flocked to by bugs in varying stages of development. He guesses that the bugs congregate in order to both defend themselves and to expedite the mating process.

Whilst he is very much intrigued by the bugs, he understands how some residents can be disgusted by them, and has warned residents to avoid getting sprayed in the eyes, or in any other sensitive body parts.